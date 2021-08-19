Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

