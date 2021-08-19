Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,258. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.