Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,324 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

