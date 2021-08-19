Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $110.02. 19,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,561. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

