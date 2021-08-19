Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,437. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

