Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 17,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,198. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

