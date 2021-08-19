Venus One Day Volume Reaches $48.43 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $35.31 or 0.00075934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $376.60 million and approximately $48.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.37 or 0.99866488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001046 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010535 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,666,118 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

