Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

