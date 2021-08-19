Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.26% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.41.

TSE VET opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.73. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

