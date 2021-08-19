ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

