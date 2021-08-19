Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $68.57. 3,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,675,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

