Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $66.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret shares last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 82,956 shares.

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

