View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $4.75. View shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 8,863 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in View during the first quarter worth about $489,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the second quarter worth about $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $39,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of View by 231.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

