ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,037. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

