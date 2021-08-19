Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

