Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $741.63 million, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

