Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VINP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 193,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,212. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

