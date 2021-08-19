Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.80 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.