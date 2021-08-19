Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $55,125.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Patrick Bradley III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $305.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $316.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

