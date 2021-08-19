Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires 86,144 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,144 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,792. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86.

