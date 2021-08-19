Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.59. 10,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,803. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.05 and a 12 month high of $302.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.61.

