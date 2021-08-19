Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vontier by 3,206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

