Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vroom by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

