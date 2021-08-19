Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of VTEX opened at $23.79 on Monday. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

