Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $4.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 176,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 23.8% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 145,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.