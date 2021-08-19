Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walmart has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce growth rate decelerated in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as it lapped exceptional growth in the year-ago period. Also, Walmart saw more customers shopping at stores than online. That said, management projects global e-commerce sales to reach $75 billion in fiscal 2022. Walmart has long been gaining on its e-commerce initiatives, especially efforts to enhance delivery. This, along with focus on improving store experience, fueled the company in the second quarter, wherein earnings and sales rose year over year. Increased share in U.S. grocery and strong advertising business were upsides, while divestitures related to Walmart International somewhat hurt revenues. Walmart raised its fiscal 2022 view, though high wage costs and supply-chain hurdles pose threats.”

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.88.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 63.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $619,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

