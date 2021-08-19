Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $679.01. 411,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,645,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.21. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $672.23 billion, a PE ratio of 358.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

