Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $503.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

