Waves Enterprise Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $20.47 million and $336,698.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.