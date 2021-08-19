Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up 1.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.70% of Wayfair worth $3,191,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $506,216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wayfair by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,269,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.12.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.86. 31,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,148. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

