We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,356,000 after purchasing an additional 199,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

