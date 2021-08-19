We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $2,299,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79.

