We Are One Seven LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after buying an additional 341,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $193.01 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

