We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.93.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

