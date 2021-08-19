We Are One Seven LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,574,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,555,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,997,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

