We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after buying an additional 7,592,319 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB opened at $112.15 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

