Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) by 754.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

