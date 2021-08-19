Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,557,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 1,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

