Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:PFDRU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.