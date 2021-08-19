Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 20,350 Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 17.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

