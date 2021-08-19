Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCNEU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000.

NASDAQ:HCNEU remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,563. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

