Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 83,503 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVFB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

