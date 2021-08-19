Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) by 584.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHHCU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,848,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $29,433,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $14,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $8,167,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,529,000.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,350. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

