Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $53,362,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.28. 4,482,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,092. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $163.57 and a one year high of $271.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.41.

