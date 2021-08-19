Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 72,798 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.61. 8,638,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,392. The company has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.