Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,773. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.