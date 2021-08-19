Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $61.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.66.

