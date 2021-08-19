Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

