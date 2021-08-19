Wedbush Comments on Telos Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

In other news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $397,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

