Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

